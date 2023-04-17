Top 5 cap hits for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 season
The Denver Broncos do have quite a bit of large contracts on their roster. Which players have the highest cap hits for the 2023 season? Generally speaking, having a high cap hit is never really a good thing. Sure, elite quarterbacks will eventually have ultra-high cap hits, but teams and their contract gurus like to work their magic to keep the cap hits as low as possible for the most part.
The Broncos have a handful of large contracts on their roster and will have to endure some of these perhaps undeserving players having massive cap hits in 2023. The way to reduce cap hits for the coming season is to restructure the contract, but that can also present problems in future seasons.
There isn't a perfect formula for teams to follow to put them in the best possible cap situation. Who has the highest cap hits on the Denver Broncos for the 2023 season?
Highest cap hits on the Denver Broncos for the 2023 season
5. Randy Gregory, $16,100,000
Randy Gregory was given a five-year, $70 million contract by George Paton last offseason. He played in just six games for the Broncos in 2022. A knee injury sidelined him for most of the season, but when 2022 kicked off before the injury, Gregory looked great and perhaps he can channel some of that in 2023 and could actually stay on the field. He is a very good player but has been marred by countless issues.
4. Garett Bolles, $17,823,529
Garett Bolles also missed most of the 2022 season with a broken leg. After his stellar 2020 season, he's returned down to Earth a bit, but he's still an effective tackle. However, this nearly $18 million cap hit is likely not something that Denver wants for an up-and-down tackle coming off of a serious injury.
There have been some rumblings about Bolles' future in Denver, and I just would not be surprised if Denver drafts a left tackle this year. Just saying.