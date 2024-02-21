Top 45 free agents the Broncos should target in 2024
Which 2024 free agents should the Denver Broncos be going after?
25. Mike Danna, EDGE
The Kansas City Chiefs are bound to start losing players at some point, and Mike Danna has quietly been an important rotational piece for them off the edge. He's had at least 10 QB hits in each of the last three seasons and had a career-high 21 total pressures in 2023.
26. Danielle Hunter, EDGE
I think you can include Danielle Hunter among the "pipe dream" candidates for the Denver Broncos in free agency. He should command a value way too high for where the Broncos will likely be spending, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't pick up the phone and call his agent. Hunter was drafted by the Vikings while George Paton was there, so you never know.
27. Markus Golden, EDGE
Markus Golden has a history of working with Vance Joseph, and he's an extremely valuable veteran to have around. His coaches love him, his teammates love him, and he's maintained a very high level of productivity over the course of his career. He has averaged 19 QB hits, 9 tackles for loss, and 7 sacks per 17 games since 2015.