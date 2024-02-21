Top 45 free agents the Broncos should target in 2024
Which 2024 free agents should the Denver Broncos be going after?
22. Chase Young, EDGE
I don't know what the Denver Broncos are going to be planning off the edge this coming season. With Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper both in contract years as well as Nik Bonitto and Drew Sanders also factoring into the equation, I don't know if the team is going to dive into the deep end of this year's free agent edge crop.
But former second overall pick Chase Young would be an appealing option to me. If he's not already getting massive offers from teams in free agency (and his value at the trade deadline doesn't indicate that will be the case), then he might be worth the risk on a one-year deal as the Broncos seek a true game-changer off the edge.
23. DJ Wonnum, EDGE
A fourth-round pick in George Paton's final NFL Draft class with the Minnesota Vikings, DJ Wonnum has quietly racked up 49 QB hits in his career so far, as well as 23.0 sacks. He proved this past season with 823 snaps that he can play a full-time role off the edge and be consistently productive vs. both the run and pass.
24. Marcus Davenport, EDGE
Marcus Davenport has struggled the last two years with health and/or inconsistent play. But the former first-round pick of the Saints -- someone they traded a future first-round pick to get -- could be of interest to Sean Payton once again. If nothing else, Davenport could have a great opportunity in Denver to reclaim his overall value.