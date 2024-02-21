Top 45 free agents the Broncos should target in 2024
Which 2024 free agents should the Denver Broncos be going after?
19. Javon Kinlaw, DL
For me personally, the idea of getting former first-round picks in free agency who have not yet reached their full potential is a super appealing option. Not that you want to go to free agency and just sign NFL Draft "busts" every year, but I think players like Javon Kinlaw may just need a change of scenery and a string of good luck in terms of health to get to the potential people saw in them as 1st-round players. Kinlaw would be a great pickup for Denver on the defensive line.
20. DJ Reader, DL
The Broncos were in competition to sign DJ Reader a few years back before he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. You have to think that the interest would still be there in 2024 after Reader spent four productive years in Cincinnati. The question the Broncos would have to ask, based on the price, is whether or not acquiring someone like Reader is redundant with DJ Jones on the roster.
21. A'Shawn Robinson, DL
A'Shawn Robinson isn't going to lead the NFL in sacks, but he can give your run defense a serious boost. The Denver Broncos ranked 30th in the NFL last year against the run overall, and 32nd in yards per carry allowed. They need some stud run defenders coming in through NFL free agency.