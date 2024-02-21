Top 45 free agents the Broncos should target in 2024
Which 2024 free agents should the Denver Broncos be going after?
13. Trent Brown, OT
I think it takes a specific type of coach for a team to acquire Trent Brown, and the Denver Broncos may have one in Sean Payton. It might not be worth the off-field headache, but depending on the price, Brown could be an interesting potential replacement for someone like Garett Bolles if the Broncos decide to trade him this offseason.
14. Mekhi Becton, OT
If the Broncos move on from Garett Bolles this offseason, I could see them being interested in a possible reclamation project like Mekhi Becton, the former first-round pick of the Jets. The Jets appear to be moving on this offseason, so Becton will obviously be looking for a spot to rehab his value. Given the way just about everyone played better on the offensive line for Sean Payton and OL coach Zach Strief last year, Denver could be a great landing spot for him.
15. Calais Campbell, DL
Even as he gets older, Calais Campbell is still playing at a very high level. He's a Denver native and nearly signed with the Broncos a handful of years ago in free agency before ultimately signing with the Jaguars. Evan at the age of 37, he had 17 QB hits, 10 TFL, and 6.5 sacks last season. He would be a great one-year addition to a defensive line that desperately needs help.