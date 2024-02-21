Top 45 free agents the Broncos should target in 2024
Which 2024 free agents should the Denver Broncos be going after?
10. Hunter Henry, TE
The status of Greg Dulcich within this Denver Broncos offense is very much up in the air at this point. Adam Trautman is slated to hit free agency, and the lack of a consistent pass-catching threat at the tight end position plagued the Broncos last season. Hunter Henry is someone who could come in and raise the floor substantially. He had 42 catches for 419 yards and 6 TDs last year in New England.
11. Noah Fant, TE
The Seattle Seahawks acquired Noah Fant in the Russell Wilson trade back in 2022, but there's a chance the Denver Broncos could get him back in 2024. Fant averaged 12.9 yards per reception last year for the Seahawks, the best mark since his rookie season. I think he would be a fascinating player to add to the mix along with someone like Dulcich to give you loads of athleticism at that position group.
12. Harrison Bryant, TE
The emergence of David Njoku over the last handful of years in Cleveland has pushed Harrison Bryant into the background, but this is a really good all-around player at the position. Despite having only 89 career receptions to this point, Bryant has 10 touchdown grabs, including three last season. He could be an underrated pickup this offseason.