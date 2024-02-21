Top 45 free agents the Broncos should target in 2024
Which 2024 free agents should the Denver Broncos be going after?
7. Laviska Shenault, WR
Denver Broncos fans would love for Sean Payton to get his hands on Laviska Shenault, something of a gadget player at this point in his career in all likelihood. Shenault hasn't developed into a great full-time receiver, but perhaps with the right head coach he could be deployed properly and make an impact. The former Colorado star could return to the state he played his college ball and compete for a spot in this receiver room going forward.
8. Marquise Brown, WR
I'm not sure what kind of wide receiver room Sean Payton envisions for 2024, but a player like Marquise Brown would certainly make you more explosive. The Broncos need a true go-to threat in the offense, and that could end up being someone like Jerry Jeudy. If you want to feature Jeudy, you've got to have players who can take the pressure off and having both Marquise Brown and Marvin Mims Jr. would be intriguing.
9. Calvin Ridley, WR
I don't know that we're going to see the Broncos get too deep into this year's receiver market, but if they decide to trade Courtland Sutton and perhaps also say goodbye to Tim Patrick, then someone like Calvin Ridley could make sense even with Jerry Jeudy already on the roster. Ridley is sure-handed, he gets open consistently, and he makes plays at every level of the field. He has proven he can be a high-volume target in the past, and that's what the Broncos need.