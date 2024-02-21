Top 45 free agents the Broncos should target in 2024
Which 2024 free agents should the Denver Broncos be going after?
4. Josh Jacobs, RB
Sean Payton did a little flirting with Josh Jacobs at last year's Super Bowl media week. The Raiders running back was franchise tagged at the time, and didn't get to test the market, but perhaps if he becomes available here in 2024, Payton will come calling. The running game wasn't good enough in Denver last year, and Jacobs has proven he can carry a full workload.
5. Austin Ekeler, RB
Austin Ekeler wasn't good as an every-down back in 2023, but that was sort of an anomaly from what we've seen from him in the past. After contract negotiations and even trade demands went nowhere last offseason, Ekeler now hits free agency as an intriguing pass-catching specialist. He played his college ball in Colorado (Western Colorado) and went to high school in Eaton, Colorado, not too far of a drive from Denver.
Perhaps free agency could be a bit of a homecoming for Ekeler in 2024...
6. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB
The Kansas City Chiefs didn't really get their return on investment for the former first-round pick out of LSU, but Clyde Edwards-Helaire would be an interesting name to bring in on the cheap. Edwards-Helaire was known for his ability to create after contact at LSU, but would be be redundant with someone like Samaje Perine on the roster?