Top 45 free agents the Broncos should target in 2024
Which 2024 free agents should the Denver Broncos be going after?
40. CJ Gardner-Johnson, safety
Another former Saints player that the Denver Broncos could target is CJ Gardner-Johnson, who spent this past year in Detroit with the Lions. He want for familiarity in that situation with Aaron Glenn and Dan Campbell, former Saints assistants. Could we see him look for familiarity again in 2024 with Sean Payton in Denver? He might come at a super reasonable price after dealing with injuries in 2023.
41. Darnell Savage, safety
The former first-round pick of the Green Bay Packers has ball skills and instincts in coverage, but was not known for his ability to come down and make plays against the run. The Packers might be giving up on Savage, but I think a change of scenery could be really good for him. He's athletic and he knows how to make plays on the ball.
42. Andrus Peat, OL
Familiarity with Sean Payton could once again help the Denver Broncos in free agency with Andrus Peat, a former college tackle who has played primarily guard in the NFL. The Broncos might only be interested in him for depth at this point, but you never know what kind of reshuffling could happen on the offensive line. Peat could be a valuable replacement for someone like Cam Fleming.