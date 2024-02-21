Top 45 free agents the Broncos should target in 2024
Which 2024 free agents should the Denver Broncos be going after?
37. Jordan Fuller, safety
The Denver Broncos have a number of Ohio State players on their roster right now defensively, and perhaps those guys could step up and recruit Jordan Fuller to be the starter next to Justin Simmons in 2024. Fuller had three interceptions for the Rams this past season and has been super productive since coming into the league as a sixth-round pick. With Kareem Jackson done in Denver and PJ Locke possibly leaving for other opportunities, a player like Fuller could make some sense.
38. Gerald Everett, TE
The Broncos need to raise the floor in the receiving department at the tight end position, and Gerald Everett is a veteran who could do exactly that. Joe Lombardi was in Los Angeles for the 2022 season and that's a connection that could ultimately help the Broncos if they want to bring in Everett on a short-term deal.
39. Tyler Biadasz, C
With the potential of Lloyd Cushenberry III leaving in free agency, I think you have to at least consider the option of Tyler Biadasz to Denver. He'll be 27 this coming season, and Jim Leonhard will be familiar with him from their days at Wisconsin, even though Leonhard was coaching the defense. Biadasz has been a solid starter for Dallas and if Denver's not completely comfortable with Alex Forsyth taking Cushenberry's spot, they could perhaps look into this.