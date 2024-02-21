Top 45 free agents the Broncos should target in 2024
Which 2024 free agents should the Denver Broncos be going after?
34. Jeff Okudah, CB
Jeff Okudah was the third overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The talent is there. He's only 25 years old. Although Wisconsin wasn't really in the running for him, you can bet that Jim Leonhard is familiar with Okudah's game and with the Broncos' current situation at corner, he could look at that situation as one he could step into immediately and rehab his value.
35. Andrew Van Ginkel, LB/EDGE
Another player with connections to Jim Leonhard for the Denver Broncos to consider is Andrew Van Ginkel. Leonhard was his coordinator at Wisconsin for two years before Van Ginkel got to the NFL and he's been a really effective, versatile player in the NFL so far. He had 6.0 sacks and 19 QB hits last season for the Dolphins playing under Vic Fangio.
36. Darnell Mooney, WR
It's tough to see the Denver Broncos being major players at wide receiver in free agency, but Darnell Mooney is an intriguing dart throw kind of player. He's got a 1,000-yard season to his name, he's got big time speed, and he's got the talent to be a consistent threat in Sean Payton's offense.