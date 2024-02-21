Top 45 free agents the Broncos should target in 2024
Which 2024 free agents should the Denver Broncos be going after?
31. Jeremy Chinn, LB/S
If the legendary Steve Atwater has anything to say about it, Jeremy Chinn will be a target for the Broncos this offseason. Chinn is the nephew of Atwater and plays a similarly physical brand of football. The hybrid linebacker/safety works well in Vance Joseph's defense historically. Chinn is another former high draft pick (second-round pick) who could be an intriguing fit.
32. Bryce Huff, EDGE
Bryce Huff is another name that might price himself out of Denver's range. He has gotten a lot more fanfare this offseason than anticipated, and there's no hiding his 10 sacks and 21 QB hits last season despite the fact that he was only a part-time player for Robert Saleh. Teams are going to believe he's capable of exploding with a full-time role, but the Broncos should draw a line in the sand in terms of the price. There's big risk involved here.
33. CJ Henderson, CB
For the right price, I would love to see the Broncos bring CJ Henderson into the mix. He was an option back in the 2020 NFL Draft for Dener, but he hasn't been able to fully put things together at the NFL level. I think with his combination of size, speed, ball skills, and age (26 this season), this would be a player who is a risk worth taking.