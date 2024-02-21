Top 45 free agents the Broncos should target in 2024
Which 2024 free agents should the Denver Broncos be going after?
28. Zack Baun, OLB
There are a couple of reasons you might want to keep an eye on Zack Baun as an option for the Denver Broncos. First of all, their need at linebacker. Second, he's connected to Sean Payton from his time in New Orleans. Third, Baun also played for Jim Leonhard -- Denver's new defensive backs coach -- at Wisconsin. The former third-round pick hasn't lived up to his NFL Draft billing just yet but could get a great chance with the Broncos.
29. Josh Uche, EDGE
Although he had just 3.5 sacks this past season, a down year statistically could be a stroke of good fortune for a team like the Denver Broncos, who might be able to get Josh Uche for a reasonable deal. The former 2nd-round pick somehow managed to rack up 11.5 sacks in 2022 despite playing only 374 snaps. There might be a diamond in the rough here.
30. Isaiah Simmons, LB/S
Another player who has some connections to Denver Broncos DC Vance Joseph, it's hard to know at this point whether that connection could help or hurt Denver's chances of landing the former first-round pick. The versatile Simmons could be an intriguing pickup with his playmaking ability and connection to Joseph. The Cardinals traded Simmons to the Giants as soon as Vance Joseph left.