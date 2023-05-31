Top 40 NFL QBs in 2023: Where do Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham rank?
26. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Do I regret placing Jordan Love this high? Yes. Do I think he could end up right around this level? Absolutely. I'm going on a bit of projection here for Jordan Love, just as we did with some of the rookies. I'm buying the Packers' investment in him, I'm buying Matt LaFleur's offense and that running game, and I am buying the skill guys the Packers have added in recent years.
Jordan Love has huge pressure this coming season to live up to this QB tradition in Green Bay. Packers fans have really only known stability. Will Jordan Love keep that going? We're fixin' to find out.
25. Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a big-money deal this offseason, but he may never end up seeing a penny of it. Garoppolo had his signing bonus -- worth more than $11 million -- turned into a portion of his base salary after he needed additional foot surgery done in March.
Yikes.
The Raiders went into the offseason likely with Tom Brady as their no. 1 option. Jimmy Garoppolo was a fallback option, albeit a risky one. They fell back to Garoppolo and now could be getting burned. Garoppolo is a solid starter when healthy, but good health is hard for him to come by. He may not be there Week 1 when the Raiders come to Denver.