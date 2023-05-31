Top 40 NFL QBs in 2023: Where do Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham rank?
32. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
I placed Anthony Richardson right on the cusp here. I'm buying the hype. I like Anthony Richardson's physical makeup as much as the next person, but what I'm really buying here is his situation. I think the Colts, with head coach Shane Steichen, have a really good thing going for Richardson to ease into the NFL beautifully.
Hopefully, he's got a fully healthy Jonathan Taylor to work with. I also really like the Colts' team speed overall and I see the vision this team is building with. There will likely be some growing pains, but this team is talented and Steichen's worth the last handful of years with Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts gives me hope that Richardson can progress quickly.
31. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
I've been impressed with CJ Stroud since very early on during his time at Ohio State. But the performance he put forth in the College Football Playoff had me wondering whether or not he shouldn't be the top overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Although Stroud is vastly different from Justin Fields stylistically, I think he has the potential to really make an impact inside the pocket and out of structure when called upon. I think in Houston, with DeMeco Ryans calling the defense and Bobby Slowik calling the offense, Stroud could really make his mark as a rookie.
He will have growing pains just like everyone, but as the game slows down for him, I think we'll see a similar situation in Houston as we're seeing unfold with Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville.