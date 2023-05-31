Top 40 NFL QBs in 2023: Where do Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham rank?
2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Over the last two years, it might be hard to argue that any player in the NFL has shown more progression than Jalen Hurts. He was so good in the Super Bowl for the Eagles that he could have been named MVP of the game even in defeat.
The Super Bowl was just one of two games the Eagles lost all of last season when Hurts was in the lineup. He's dynamic, he's efficient, he is accurate, and he's a top-tier leader.
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
There's simply no question about it at this point -- Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL. Nobody can deny it at this point, and it's certainly been tough for Denver Broncos fans to watch. The Broncos have been on the losing end of every matchup they've played against Patrick Mahomes, and he has the Kansas City Chiefs on the cusp of being the modern NFL's dynasty team.
While Mahomes builds his legacy in KC, the Broncos are hard at work trying to find ways to get the best of him. They have come close in a variety of matchups with KC since Mahomes came into the league, but have fallen short every time. Mahomes has been better than the Chiefs could have imagined in their wildest dreams.