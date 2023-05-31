Top 40 NFL QBs in 2023: Where do Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham rank?
38. Gardner Minshew, Indianapolis Colts
Ever since he carved up the Denver Broncos' defense back in 2019, I've had a soft spot for Gardner Minshew. The former Washington State star has actually carved out a pretty nice role for himself in the NFL, spending the last couple of seasons as the spot-starter for the Philadelphia Eagles; backup to MVP candidate Jalen Hurts.
While Minshew was backing up Hurts, he obviously did enough to impress Shane Steichen, who took the head coaching gig with the Colts this offseason and promptly brought Minshew with him. Given the fact that the Colts took Anthony Richardson in the NFL Draft, it's hard to know whether or not we're actually going to see Minshew this year, but I think he will do okay if given the opportunity.
37. Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons
Similar to what we're seeing the Washington Commanders do with Sam Howell, it's a little bizarre to see a team like the Falcons with so much invested at the offensive skill positions rolling with Desmond Ridder this coming season. I was one of those who really liked Ridder coming out of Cincinnati, but after seeing his rookie season, the Falcons are much more confident in his progression than I am, at least considering the alternatives in 2023.
The Falcons passed on most alternatives, and now Ridder is poised to do a lot of handing the ball off to guys like Bijan Robinson, Corderrelle Patterson, and Tyler Allgeier. Between those three guys and Ridder himself, could we see the Falcons run for 3,000 yards this season?