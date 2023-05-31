Top 40 NFL QBs in 2023: Where do Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham rank?
6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
It was hard to keep Justin Herbert out of the top-5 QBs going into the 2023 season, and I think a case could be made to have him in there for sure. Not everyone is going to agree with it, but I think the next guy on the list has simply taken that big of a step forward in his overall game.
Herbert is still elite. He is still outstanding. He has few weaknesses in his game. From his outstanding physical makeup to his accuracy and ability to fit the ball into any window at any level of the field. When Herbert is playing at his best, the Chargers can beat anyone in the NFL.
5. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Going from Urban Meyer to Doug Pederson was like, well, you can go ahead and fill in the blank there. It was a God-send for Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence was the no. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, and one of the most highly touted prospects we've seen since Andrew Luck in 2012.
Lawrence showed flashes in his first season with the Jaguars, but was clearly hindered by the horrendous coaching in Jacksonville. It took a couple of months into the season, but when Lawrence hit his stride last year, he looked like a superstar. I don't think there's any question he's jumped into the "elite" category heading into his third NFL season.