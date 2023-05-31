Top 40 NFL QBs in 2023: Where do Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham rank?
8. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
I'm absolutely buying that Matthew Stafford is coming back in a big way this coming season. Keep in mind, the Rams won the Super Bowl during the 2021 season and Stafford was still playing at a very high level then. I know he's been dealing with injuries, but Stafford still has the ability to be one of the best in the league with Sean McVay calling plays and Cooper Kupp also back from injury.
It's hard to say I'm tempering expectations a bit while simultaneously buying a Stafford comeback, but who are you putting him behind on this list, realistically? If Stafford is healthy, I think it's fair to expect him to be at this level.
7. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett reunited, just like we all expected. Unfortunately for Denver Broncos fans, it's not in the Mile High City. For over a year, it was speculated that Rodgers could be interested in going to the Denver Broncos, but he signed with the Packers instead.
Now, his time with the Packers is over, and he's going to be coming to Denver after all. Only now, it will be as a member of the New York Jets. Although it was a down year for the Packers last year as a whole, I think it's worth noting that Rodgers really didn't look like his usual self. Is he still a top-7 QB in the league? It's going to be interesting to see what the change of scenery will do for Rodgers, good or bad.