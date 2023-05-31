Top 40 NFL QBs in 2023: Where do Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham rank?
10. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson put together one of the most insane MVP seasons you will likely ever see when he led the NFL in touchdown passes in 2019 despite ranking 32nd in passing attempts. At his best, Jackson is one of the most dynamic threats in the league with both his arm and his legs. He's a superstar and game-changer.
At his worst? Well, we've seen Lamar Jackson's production dip considerably since that amazing MVP campaign. That's to be expected to a degree, but it led to questions over whether he would even be in Baltimore for the long haul. I think it's safe to say those questions have been answered. The Ravens invested heavily in Jackson, and Jackson will hopefully be able to live up to the level of that contract by giving them more MVP-caliber play in 2023.
9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
There are weeks when Dak Prescott makes Cowboys fans want to pull out their hair, and there are weeks when he looks like he should be in the conversation among the top 7 QBs in the NFL. In reality, it doesn't get much better than Dak Prescott in today's NFL, though he's got to find a way to cut down on the extremely untimely turnovers.
Prescott threw a career-high 15 interceptions last season. You will live with some of those decisions but Prescott only played 12 games, so that rate is simply not sustainable. He's got to find a way to be less careless.