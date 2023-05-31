Top 40 NFL QBs in 2023: Where do Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham rank?
12. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
After last season, I think it's only fair to rank Geno Smith this high. And any bias aside, what Geno Smith did last season was remarkable and bordering on unheard of. The last time we saw Smith as a full-time starter in the NFL, he was a young player swimming in the deep end and really struggling with the New York Jets. It looked like he was destined to be a career backup before winning the offseason competition with Drew Lock in Seattle last year.
Now, the Seahawks have rewarded him with a sizable contract extension and Geno -- for now -- is their QB of the present and future. He made the Pro Bowl last season and although the Seahawks fell off a bit in the second half last year, Geno's play looked sustainable.
11. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
Kirk Cousins is one of the "goodest" quarterbacks in the league today. He's not one of the best. He's not elite. He's not top-tier. He's just good.
There's nothing wrong with that, other than the fact that it's been really tough for he and the Vikings to break through as a team to the point that people feel they should be. Given how much money Cousins has made, the Vikings should be annual Super Bowl contenders.
We'll have to see what Cousins can conjure up this coming season, but expectations for the Vikings will stay rather high after this team won 13 games last year.