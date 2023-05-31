Top 40 NFL QBs in 2023: Where do Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham rank?
14. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
I'm rooting for Tua Tagovailoa this year. Tua is in a crucial year for his professional future in the NFL. If the former first-round pick out of Alabama can stay mostly healthy this season, he could be looking at an absolutely massive contract extension from the Dolphins, who have already picked up his fifth-year option for 2024.
Miami may be more inclined to look the franchise tag route with Tagovailoa, but I think if he plays really well this coming season, he will be in line for a big-money deal sooner rather than later. The big question with Tua has always been health. Dating back to his days at Alabama, that's been a huge issue.
Entering his fourth NFL season, we've seen some great things from Tua and we've seen lack of availability really hurt his team. This is a critical year for him.
13. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
Should Russell Wilson still be ranked this high on a top QBs list? I don't know. Based on last year, he was one of the worst QBs in the league, right? Going into the season, and based on what Russ has been most of his career, he was a top-8 or top-10 guy. I think the truth is somewhere in the middle.
At his best, there are few QBs you would trust to win you a game in the clutch more than Russell Wilson. At his worst? Well, he contributed to Nathaniel Hackett joining a short list of coaches getting fired before the end of their first season on the job.
I'm buying Russell Wilson bouncing back in a big way in 2023 and considering who he has always been before last season, I think this ranking will end up being fair (if not too low).