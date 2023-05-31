Top 40 NFL QBs in 2023: Where do Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham rank?
16. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Obviously this one comes with a pretty big asterisk. Kyler Murray is recovering from a torn ACL and the whole context of his situation with the Arizona Cardinals has changed dramatically in the last sixh months. Kliff Kingsbury, presumably the biggest reason Murray was drafted first overall by Arizona in the first place, is gone.
The Cardinals are now being run by Jonathan Gannon, formerly of the Eagles, and he's pegged Drew Petzing to run his offense. The best situation for Murray would probably be for the Cardinals to give him the year to recover and reevaluate the situation after the year. Murray could be trade bait in 2024 if the Cardinals have the chance to draft either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye near the top of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Murray shouldn't rush back to the field with the Cardinals dismantling the roster around him this offseason.
15. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints
I think I admittedly overrate Derek Carr a little bit. I think when Carr is at his best, he's one of the top 10-12 QBs in the league. When he's at his worst? Well, he's just a guy. The Raiders treated him as such at the end of last year, benching Carr for Jarrett Stidham.
Now, Carr got a new contract and a fresh start with the New Orleans Saints. It's hard to say his situation in terms of the players around him is better now, but the situation in the NFC South is better. Carr has a chance to be the best QB in that division this year and win a division title right away.
For the Saints' context, I think Derek Carr was a home run signing this offseason.