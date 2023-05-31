Top 40 NFL QBs in 2023: Where do Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham rank?
18. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
I couldn't be more impressed with the improvements the Detroit Lions have made the last couple of years given the state the team was in back in 2021 when they made the Matthew Stafford trade. It looked like the Lions were in for five years of rebuilding, but thanks to some really strong play from Jared Goff, I think they have overachieved and progressed quicker than perhaps even they thought.
Dan Campbell has been outstanding for this team, and Brad Holmes is pulling the right strings from the GM chair. Goff has a chance to take another step forward in 2023 after the Lions finished in the top 10 last year in scoring. There's now a little heat being put on him by Hendon Hooker, but I still like Goff as one of the league's best game managers.
He's benefitting greatly from having arguably the best offensive line in the NFL and one of the best running games as well.
17. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
Color me skeptical of Deshaun Watson. I would have ranked him way lower than this, but Watson has been an MVP candidate in the past and you expect after last year that he's shaken off the rust. There's also still a ton going on for him off the field, and how much is that affecting his on-field play?
Regardless of anyone's personal opinions or convictions on Watson, he's playing for the Browns this year and I think he's going to be better than we saw at the end of last season. The Browns upgraded their offensive weaponry and Watson has had a year in Kevin Stefanski's system. I think he'll be at least average, if not better.