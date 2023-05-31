Top 40 NFL QBs in 2023: Where do Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham rank?
20. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
Although a top-20 ranking wouldn't seem to indicate it, I think Ryan Tannehill is falling off the map. I couldn't be lower on Ryan Tannehill. But I do think he has a certain floor at the position until proven otherwise.
The Titans are just a good team, annoyingly so at times, and they are hard to beat when Tannehill is playing well. Could there be a bit of a bounce-back from Tannehill in store for the 2023 season? I don't know about all that, but the Titans have certainly done enough to motivate him by drafting Malik Willis and Will Levis in consecutive years.
Tannehill is a pro, he's a veteran, and the coaching staff in Tennessee is probably going to want to play it relatively safe this year. I think Tannehill's job is safe -- for now.
19. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
I really like what the Chicago Bears have done in 2023, and I think it would be concerning if you didn't like it based on the fact they started the offseason with the no. 1 overall pick in the Draft as well as more cap space than any other team in the league.
They turned those assets into DJ Moore, Darnell Wright, Nate Davis, and plenty of much-needed help on defense. The additions offensively, specifically DJ Moore and upgrades on the offensive line, could make a world of difference for Justin Fields, who has been getting hit way too much in his first few NFL seasons.
Fields is an elite athlete and he needs to show more progress this coming season as a pure passer. If he can do that, the Bears could go from worst to first.