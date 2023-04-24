Top 4 players for Denver Broncos to completely avoid in 2023 NFL Draft
2023 draft prospects that Broncos should avoid
Will the Broncos use one of their five picks on a running back? It's certainly possible and if the right player is there, it's something the team should do.
A dynamic third option should be pursued to work behind a recovering Javonte Williams and free-agent signing Samaje Perine. Auburn's Tank Bigsby would not be the pick to be that guy.
In college, Bigsby did have a good yards-per-carry average, but he also had a fumbling issue. In 2021, he coughed up the ball four times. But perhaps the most important reason why he doesn't in Denver is because that No. 3 guy should be a good receiver out of the backfield who could help the team as a third-down back.
That's not Bigsby. He offers little to nothing in that area.
Devon Achane or Deuce Vaughn would make much more sense for the team than Bigsby. Both of those players could become what Sean Payton had in New Orleans with Alvin Kamara (Achane) and Darren Sproles (Vaughn).
Bigsby doesn't fit and should not be considered.