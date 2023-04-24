Top 4 players for Denver Broncos to completely avoid in 2023 NFL Draft
2023 draft prospects that Broncos should avoid
The Broncos need a cornerback and it could be argued that it should be the first position the team should target in this draft to get some more depth behind Patrick Surtain, Damarri Mathis and K'Waun Williams.
Some team is going to draft Jaylon Jones in the third or fourth round out of Texas A&M and that should not be Denver as this pick would be a great reach.
Teams are going to like Jones' size at 6-foot-2 and the fact that he was a three-year starter for the Aggies, but when you watch him on the field, it's clear that there is a lot of refinement necessary and a high potential for him to be a bust.
His technique will require a lot of extra tutelage and he's going to need work in run support. The Broncos should prefer to find a corner that can contribute early for this team since the young Mathis remains a question mark and the depth leaves much to be desired.
There are some good cornerbacks in this draft that can be had in the third round, where the Broncos have two picks. Jones should be totally off the team's radar.