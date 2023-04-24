Top 4 players for Denver Broncos to completely avoid in 2023 NFL Draft
2023 draft prospects that Broncos should avoid
I bagged on the Broncos for drafting Greg Dulcich last year, though that ended up working out and he was probably the best rookie on the team last season. But I would give an even worse grade for drafting Luke Musgrave.
The Broncos have been tied to Musgrave in this draft cycle and it would just be a pick that makes little sense, even if the Broncos could use some help at tight end. If the Broncos only have five picks, they can't use one here.
The Broncos have Dulcich and Albert Okwuegbunam still has plenty of time to bounce back and become what the team thought he could.
Musgrave, who is the nephew of former Denver Broncos quarterback and offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, only caught 47 passes in his entire college career at Oregon State.
Like Carter, Musgrave could certainly develop into a starting NFL tight end, but the Broncos just don't need him right now.