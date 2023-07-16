Top 15 greatest draft picks in Denver Broncos history
- The best defensive player in franchise history?
- Hall of Fame running backs
- Super Bowl Champions
4. Chris Hinton, OL (1st round, 1983)
Some of you reading this are probably wondering who Chris Hinton is. Some of you are wondering why he's on the list at all.
I just didn't think it would be right not to include him among the top NFL Draft picks in Denver Broncos history. Of course, Chris Hinton never played for the Denver Broncos. He was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft and subsequently included in what Sean Payton dubbed the "worst trade" in NFL history.
That trade, of course, was the trade that sent quarterback John Elway to the Denver Broncos. Hinton was the primary piece going back to the Baltimore Colts in the deal. Now, to his credit, Hinton played an outstanding NFL career. He was selected to three All-Pro teams and made it to the Pro Bowl seven times. He played for the Colts until 1989 before moving to Atlanta in 1990, and he did tremendous work for both franchises.
But the Broncos got John Elway.