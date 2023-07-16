Top 15 greatest draft picks in Denver Broncos history
- The best defensive player in franchise history?
- Hall of Fame running backs
- Super Bowl Champions
5. Steve Atwater, S (1st round, 1989)
Steve Atwater. The Smiling Assassin.
One of the nicest human beings in Denver Broncos history is also known for being one of the most violent hitters in league history.
Atwater was a first-round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 1989 NFL Draft (20th overall) out of Arkansas. The 6-foot-3 safety brought a physical presence to the back end of the defense, but make no mistake about it -- he was a playmaker in every regard.
Over the course of his first five NFL seasons, Steve Atwater averaged 150 tackles and picked off 14 passes. He was an immediate impact player for the Broncos, finishing second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in his 1989 season and then following that up with seven straight Pro Bowl campaigns and three All-Pro selections.
Atwater ended up making the Pro Bowl eight times as a member of the Denver Broncos and was obviously a key part of the team's back-to-back Super Bowl wins in the 90s. He was finally enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020 after being enshrined in the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 2005.