Top 15 greatest draft picks in Denver Broncos history
- The best defensive player in franchise history?
- Hall of Fame running backs
- Super Bowl Champions
6. Justin Simmons, S (3rd round, 2016)
It may feel a little premature to include Justin Simmons on a list like this, but he's undoubtedly deserving. Simmons was a third-round pick (98th overall) out of Boston College in the 2016 NFL Draft. It's hyperbole to say he was an "afterthought" in the NFL Draft but as a late Day 2 pick, he certainly wasn't coveted as much as he should have been by NFL teams.
Since coming into the league, Simmons has been a turnover machine. He has double-digit interceptions in every season of his NFL career, including a career-high six interceptions in the 2022 NFL season. What's amazing about that? Simmons only played in 12 games last season, and not only did he pick off six passes, but he forced three fumbles and recovered a fourth. He was responsible for 10 turnovers in 12 games.
Simmons has been frustratingly named a second-team All-Pro in three of the last four seasons. He's eight interceptions away from surpassing Champ Bailey and Tyrone Braxton for fourth all-time in Broncos history on the INT list.
Is Justin Simmons on a Hall of Fame trajectory? The next couple of years could determine that. If he can continue to have individual success along with the Broncos possibly winning some more games than they have been, he could go down as one of the franchise's all-time greats.