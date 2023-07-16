Top 15 greatest draft picks in Denver Broncos history
- The best defensive player in franchise history?
- Hall of Fame running backs
- Super Bowl Champions
9. Randy Gradishar, LB (1st round, 1974)
Randy Gradishar is not only one of the best Denver Broncos players of all-time, he's also one of the biggest current Pro Football Hall of Fame snubs out there. Gradishar made a case over the course of 10 years to be enshrined in Canton where he was dominant nearly from the very beginning.
In addition to playing on one of the best and most widely recognized defenses in NFL history (the Denver Broncos' "Orange Crush"), Gradishar was named individually to 7 Pro Bowls, two first-team All-Pros, and he was the 1978 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
A first-round pick in the 1974 NFL Draft, Gradishar certainly lived up to his billing as a top draft choice and deserves a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
8. Floyd Little, RB (1st round, 1967)
Nicknamed "The Franchise", the late Floyd Little was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and a one-time first-team All-Pro throughout the course of his NFL career, which began in 1967 as the very first first-round draft pick to actually sign with the Denver Broncos organization.
Little was immediately impactful upon his arrival to the NFL, averaging almost 17 yards per punt return before becoming one of the league's most dominant running backs. He has since been enshrined into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where he was classmates in 2010 with the likes of Jerry Rice and Emmitt Smith.
Little's jersey no. 44 is one of the few to be retired in the Denver Broncos organization.