Top 15 greatest draft picks in Denver Broncos history
- The best defensive player in franchise history?
- Hall of Fame running backs
- Super Bowl Champions
11. Tom Nalen, C (7th round, 1994)
When you think about the Denver Broncos back-to-back Super Bowl championship teams, Tom Nalen might not be the first guy that comes to mind, but he was undoubtedly one of the most important.
Nalen was the anchor for the Broncos' offensive line, which was one of the best in the NFL at the time. He was a 7th-round pick in the 1994 NFL Draft, one of many late-round picks in the 90s that ended up making a massive impact on those legendary Denver Broncos teams. He made five Pro Bowls from 1997-2003 and played 194 career games for the Denver Broncos as the team's starting center.
He was the quintessential leader of the zone blocking scheme. Nalen was undersized at just 280 pounds but he was the leader of one of the most dominant offensive lines in the NFL and he was inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 2013.
10. Karl Mecklenburg, LB (12th round, 1983)
As a 12th-round pick in the 1983 NFL Draft, Karl Mecklenburg qualifies as possibly the biggest NFL Draft steal in Denver Broncos history. At least one of them.
Mecklenburg played his entire career from 1983-1994 with the Denver Broncos where he was a three-time first-team All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowl selection, and one of the most well-rounded defensive players in Denver Broncos history. He had over 1,100 total tackles and 79.0 sacks in his career and helped the Broncos win three AFC Championships.
Many Denver Broncos fans who know the impact Mecklenburg made on the team believe he is one of the franchise's biggest Hall of Fame snubs.