Top 15 greatest draft picks in Denver Broncos history
- The best defensive player in franchise history?
- Hall of Fame running backs
- Super Bowl Champions
15. Clinton Portis, RB (2nd round, 2002)
Clinton Portis may have only played two seasons for the Denver Broncos before he was included in a blockbuster trade for Champ Bailey, but there's no denying that he's one of the best draft picks in franchise history. Portis won the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2002 after he ran for over 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns. He racked up over 1,800 yards from scrimmage and had 17 total touchdowns in his rookie season.
By year two, Portis had over 1,900 yards from scrimmage and only played in 13 games that season. But the Broncos were so desperate for help in the secondary that they traded him to Washington in the 2004 offseason. Portis would go on to have a very successful career in Washington, but he didn't have nearly the impact Champ Bailey did in Denver.
14. Elvis Dumervil, DE (4th round, 2006)
They simply don't make them like Elvis Dumervil very often. A wildly productive pass rusher at Louisville, Dumervil fell to the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft because he is only 5-foot-11. It's rare for every-down edge rushers in the NFL to be that short, but Dumervil made up for his lack of height with long arms, a strong base, and a lightning-quick first step.
As a pass rusher, his presence was felt immediately in the NFL. He had 8.5 sacks in his rookie season and 8 QB hits. Over the course of his first four NFL seasons, he had 43.0 total sacks, 61 QB hits, and 10 forced fumbles. He was a star pass rusher, first-team All-Pro, and Defensive MVP candidate.
Although he missed the 2010 season with a pectoral injury, Dumervil came back and made the Pro Bowl in 2011 and 2012 as the Denver Broncos began their resurgence in the AFC. A contract issue in the 2013 offseason involving a fax machine led to Dumervil leaving Denver for Baltimore where he was a star for the Ravens as well. Dumervil was a first-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher in Baltimore.
He finished his NFL career with 105.5 total sacks.