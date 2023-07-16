Top 15 greatest draft picks in Denver Broncos history
2. Terrell Davis, RB (6th round, 1995)
Terrell Davis is one of the best running backs in NFL history, and everything he accomplished happened within a very small window of time.
Davis finished second in the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in 1995 after rushing for 1,117 yards and racking up 8 TDs from scrimmage. He was an MVP finalist in 1996 and won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year as well as a first-team All-Pro. In his first four NFL seasons, Davis averaged almost 1,900 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns.
He was the NFL MVP in the 1998 season, Super Bowl XXXII MVP, and he had an astounding 1,271 rushing yards in just eight playoff games. During his Super Bowl MVP run, Davis had eight rushing touchdowns.
Unfortunately, knee issues limited Davis to just 17 games from 1999-2001. He effectively only played five NFL seasons and still made the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Terrell Davis is a legend.