Top 15 greatest draft picks in Denver Broncos history
- The best defensive player in franchise history?
- Hall of Fame running backs
- Super Bowl Champions
3. Shannon Sharpe, WR/TE (7th round 1990)
Shannon Sharpe has become such a successful media personality these days that many sports fans probably know him better as "Unc" than they do as no. 84 for the Denver Broncos. But if you grew up in the 90s or if you were a football fan way back then, you certainly remember Sharpe as being one of the most dynamic playmakers in the league and one of the NFL's most vibrant personalities.
It's not a surprise in the slightest that he's ended up becoming so successful in the sports talk arena.
Sharpe has been talking forever.
"We need the National Guard! We need as many men as you can spare because we are killing the Patriots!"
Selected in the 7th round of the 1990 NFL Draft out of Savannah State, Sharpe actually entered the NFL as a wide receiver prospect. The Denver Broncos and Mike Shanahan turned him into a Hall of Fame tight end.
Sharpe was selected to the Pro Bowl eight times in his Hall of Fame career. He was named to four first-team All-Pro teams. He helped the Denver Broncos win back-to-back Super Bowls and then went and helped the Baltimore Ravens win one as well.
Sharpe had three seasons with over 1,000 yards receiving and ended up with over 10,000 receiving yards for his NFL career as a whole. From 1990-2003, he was simply dominant every time he touched the field. He averaged over 900 yards and 6 touchdowns ever 17 games he played.
Even at the end of his NFL career, Sharpe still had 62 receptions for 770 yards and 8 touchdowns. He could have probably kept on playing and if you see the guy's physique nowadays, you might wonder how he's not still playing. The guy looks like he was chiseled out of marble.
Not only is Shannon Sharpe one of the best Denver Broncos draft picks of all-time, but he's also one of the biggest NFL Draft steals in history.