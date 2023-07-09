Top 13 most famous celebrities who are huge fans of the Denver Broncos
Despite the team's current dry spell, the Denver Broncos still have many notable celebrity fans that cheer for the team or have rooted for them in the past.
4. George Lucas, creator of Star Wars
There are a few notable "fans" of the Denver Broncos who were just along for the ride. Tiger Woods once attended a game with Lindsay Vonn, an Olympic skiier who is also a Denver Broncos fan. We recently mentioned Ciara, who is married to the team's QB. Plenty of other prominent figures have been "honorary" Broncos fans for a time but George Lucas -- the creator of freaking Star Wars -- has no choice but to accept a place in Broncos Country.
Lucas is married to Denver Broncos part-owner Mellody Hobson, president and co-CEO of Ariel Investments, and chairwoman of the Starbucks Corporation.
There's nothing else to it. The creator of the greatest story universe in the history of cinema is a Denver Broncos fan. It's settled.
3. Kyle Busch, NASCAR driver
Kyle Busch is the 2004 NASCAR rookie of the year, a two-time ESPY award winner as NASCAR's best driver, a two-time Cup Series Champion, owner of the Kyle Busch Motorsports team, and a Denver Broncos fan.
That's right. The Denver Broncos have representation across so many different areas of entertainment, including the wide world of racing.
While Busch has been a Broncos fan in the past, have his allegiances changed? It's tough for anyone to endure losing, but Busch also has a residence in the Charlotte area which could be the reason why he's flipped to the Carolina Panthers after cheering on the Denver Broncos to a win over that same franchise in Super Bowl 50.