Top 13 most famous celebrities who are huge fans of the Denver Broncos
Despite the team's current dry spell, the Denver Broncos still have many notable celebrity fans that cheer for the team or have rooted for them in the past.
6. Ciara (singer, songwriter, entertainer)
Ciara is married into the Denver Broncos fan family, but that doesn't matter. She's one of the most notable fans of the team and she's already been inspiring many with her gameday fits.
Ciara is an award-winning recording artist who has won BET awards, MTV Video Music awards, Teen Choice awards, and ASCAP Pop Music awards. She has some extremel well-known songs and music videos including Goodies and 1-2 Step.
Ciara married current Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson back in July of 2016, the same year the Denver Broncos won Super Bowl 50. How about that. Now, Ciara and the Wilson family are some of the most prominent members of Broncos Country and it's been a joy to have them as part of the family.
5. Condoleezza Rice, part owner/many other outstanding titles
Condoleezza Rice has held many titles and roles through the years, so we're going to let her Twitter biography explain all of the amazing things she's doing and part of. In addition to being the Director of The Hoover Institute, Rice is the 66th Secretary of State, an author, a professor, a pianist, a golfer, and a football fan.
Not only is she a general football fan, but she's invested a lot of money in being a big Denver Broncos fan.
Now that she's part of the team's ownership group, Rice is one of the most recognized and notable members of Broncos Country.