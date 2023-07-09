Top 13 most famous celebrities who are huge fans of the Denver Broncos
Despite the team's current dry spell, the Denver Broncos still have many notable celebrity fans that cheer for the team or have rooted for them in the past.
8. Jimmy Butler, NBA star
Jimmy Butler is an NBA superstar who recently led the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals where they fell to the Denver Nuggets. Butler has been in the NBA since 2011 and has played for a variety of teams including the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, and now the Miami Heat. He's one of the biggest stars in the game today.
Butler has been named an All-Star six times, 5-time All-NBA, and 5-time All-NBA defense. Butler was great friends with the late, great Demaryius Thomas, one of the best wide receivers in Denver Broncos history. When Thomas was playing with the Broncos, Butler was frequently seen on the sideline at games rocking his no. 88 jersey in support.
Even if Butler is not a die-hard Denver Broncos fan, his support for the team holds a special place in everyone's memory and his friendship to Demaryius Thomas makes him part of the Broncos Country family.
7. Matt Stone & Trey Parker (South Park creators)
Matt Stone and Trey Parker created the wildly popular animated series South Park, a show that takes place in the state of Colorado and pretty frequently references the Denver Broncos. Characters within the show are Broncos fans, and they take after the shows creators in that regard.
When actual fans weren't allowed in the stands during the pandemic in 2020, these guys paid to have South Park characters put on cardboard cutouts in the seats.
Stone and Parker made an ad for the NFL after the Broncos won the Super Bowl and hilariously joked that the team never won a Super Bowl until their show came out. Then, when the show came out, they won it all. Not only are Stone and Parker fans of the Denver Broncos, but Broncos Country gets to claim some of their hilarious fictional characters as members of the fan base as well.