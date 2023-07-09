Top 13 most famous celebrities who are huge fans of the Denver Broncos
Despite the team's current dry spell, the Denver Broncos still have many notable celebrity fans that cheer for the team or have rooted for them in the past.
10. Don Cheadle (actor)
Many people remember Don Cheadle for his outstanding work in the film The Family Man from the early 2000s. Most people will recognize him for his work as James Rhodes/War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
He's the guy who fought Tony Stark to the tune of "Another One Bites the Dust" by Queen.
Cheadle has won Grammy awards, Golden Globes, and received an Academy Award nomination in 2005 for his performance in the film Hotel Rwanda.
9. Paul George, NBA star
Over the last 10 years, Paul George has been one of the best players in the NBA. He's an 8-time All-Star, 6-time All-NBA selection and 4-time All-NBA Defense selection. He's played for the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers, and Team USA.
George has been outstanding as an NBA star and despite being well-traveled as a professional basketball player, he's remained true to his Denver Broncos fandom, something he's held onto since childhood.
Like many of us Millennial Denver Broncos fans, Paul George was an impressionable youth when the Denver Broncos were winning back-to-back championships in the late 90s. Those teams made fans of a lot of young people at the time and many of us are Denver Broncos today because of them.