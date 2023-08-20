Top 10 wide receivers in Denver Broncos history
The Denver Broncos have had some legendary WRs through the years. Who are the best?
3. Lionel Taylor
Lionel Taylor ranks fourth in Denver Broncos history with 6,782 yards receiving. He's tied with Haven Moses for 5th in franchise history with 44 touchdowns. Only two receivers in franchise history (Brandon Lloyd, Demaryius Thomas) averaged more yards per game than Lionel Taylor (71.6).
He is, of course, a Denver Broncos Ring of Famer and was part of the team's first induction class to earn such honors, as a matter of fact. He led the AFL in receptions on five separate occasions. At the time, no receiver had caught 90 passes in a season until Taylor did it, and he did it multiple times.
Lionel Taylor was one of the receivers who paved the way for other guys. He also helped another generation of receivers and broke into the coaching world after his playing career. In the 70s, he was a receivers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers where he coached up the likes of Lynn Swann and John Stallworth. It was in Pittsburgh where Taylor became a Super Bowl champion, but he coached for nearly 30 years after his playing days.
Lionel Taylor is a legend.