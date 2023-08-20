Top 10 wide receivers in Denver Broncos history
The Denver Broncos have had some legendary WRs through the years. Who are the best?
4. Ed McCaffrey
If you're a 90s kid, Denver Broncos wide receiver Ed McCaffrey is probably one of your all-time football heroes. McCaffrey and the no. 87 are synonymous with Denver Broncos history at this point and he's become one of the most beloved figures for the franchise through the years.
McCaffrey was a third-round pick out of Stanford back in 1991, drafted by the New York Giants. He ended up with the San Francisco 49ers in 1994 where he played for offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan. The two won a Super Bowl together with the 49ers before joining the Broncos together in 1995.
McCaffrey began establishing his legacy with the Broncos from that point forward, playing a bigger role year after year with the team. He ended up recording his first career 1,000-yard season at the age of 30 (1998) and would actually string together three straight 1,000-yard seasons at that stage. From 1996-2000, Ed McCaffrey and Rod Smith gave the Denver Broncos one of the most enviable wide receiver duos in franchise history.
Unfortunately, injuries stifled the momentum McCaffrey had found later on in his career. He was selected to just one Pro Bowl and one All-Pro team, surprising given how productive he was on one of the league's best teams, but perhaps most shocking is the fact that McCaffrey is not currently in the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame.
He's 5th in team history in career receptions, 5th in yards, and 4th in touchdowns. McCaffrey should undoubtedly be in the Ring of Fame.