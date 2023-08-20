Top 10 wide receivers in Denver Broncos history
The Denver Broncos have had some legendary WRs through the years. Who are the best?
6. Haven Moses
Haven Moses was a first-round pick by the Buffalo Bills (9th overall) back in the 1968 NFL Draft out of San Diego State. After spending the first four years and change of his NFL career with Buffalo, he was traded to the Denver Broncos in what would turn out to be one of the more fortuitous moves in franchise history.
Moses made a Pro Bowl in his second season in the league as a member of the Bills, but he was obviously disappointing to them in the years following. After his arrival in Denver, he made another Pro Bowl in 1973 and wound up averaging a whopping 18.1 yards per reception over the course of his entire NFL career.
Moses ranks 9th in franchise history with 5,450 receiving yards, and he was inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame after a 10-year career with the franchise. Over the course of his career, Moses got more productive with age. He had some of his best statistical seasons in his early 30s and gave the Broncos a fair shot to win their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history with a tremendous playoff run in 1977.