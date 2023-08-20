Top 10 wide receivers in Denver Broncos history
The Denver Broncos have had some legendary WRs through the years. Who are the best?
8. Vance Johnson
Vance Johnson played his entire NFL career (1985-1995) with the Denver Broncos. Selected in the second round of the 1985 NFL Draft out of Arizona, Johnson became one of the members of the Denver Broncos' Three Amigos receivers in the 80s as the team experienced a ton of offensive success.
Johnson was at the center of that, catching 322 passes for over 4,500 yards in his first six seasons. His production really spiked from 1987-1989 when he was undoubtedly one of John Elway's favorite and best targets in the passing game. He ranked 8th overall in Broncos history in yards and 6th in team history in receptions. Unfortunately, as often as those Broncos teams in the 80s made it to the Super Bowl, Johnson never got himself a ring.
And that was despite some outstanding playoff production. Johnson averaged almost 18 yards per reception in 10 total playoff games.
7. Steve Watson
Steve Watson ranks 9th all-time in Denver Broncos history with 353 career receptions, but at 17.3 yards per reception, he's got to be considered one of the best big play receivers in franchise history.
Watson was not even drafted by the Denver Broncos and for a long time, he held the title of best undrafted receiver in franchise history. By the 1981 season, Watson was a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection. That 1981 season was easily the best of Watson's NFL career, catching 60 passes for 1,244 yards and 13 touchdowns. With that being said, he wasn't a slouch from that point on, either.
He had over 6,000 receiving yards over the course of his NFL career and he was John Elway's top target early on in Elway's career, racking up over 1,000 yards receiving in each of the 1983 and 1984 seasons.