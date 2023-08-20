Top 10 wide receivers in Denver Broncos history
The Denver Broncos have had some legendary WRs through the years. Who are the best?
9. Brandon Marshall
Forget just Denver Broncos history, Brandon Marshall might be the most underrated receiver in NFL history. It's still shocking to me that he never played in a single playoff game.
Drafted in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of Central Florida, Marshall impressed late in his rookie year with the Broncos before becoming a household name in 2007 when Jay Cutler took over as the starting QB.
Despite only starting three seasons, Marshall had over 4,000 yards receiving with the Broncos and 25 touchdowns on 327 receptions. Believe it or not, he played more seasons with the Broncos (four) than he did with any of his other NFL franchises, which included stints with the Bears, Dolphins, Jets, Giants, and Seahawks.
Marshall was selected to six Pro Bowls as a member of four different teams. He finished his NFL career with over 12,000 receiving yards and eight seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards, including seven in a row from 2007-2013.
He dominated after the catch, at the catch point, and with his ability to win in the red zone. Brandon Marshall was an absolute stud of a receiver who doesn't get nearly the credit he deserves as one of the NFL's all-time greats. He ranks 23rd all-time in NFL history in receiving yards, ahead of guys like Antonio Brown, Hines Ward, Michael Irvin, and Calvin Johnson.