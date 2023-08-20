Top 10 wide receivers in Denver Broncos history
The Denver Broncos have had some legendary WRs through the years. Who are the best?
10. Brandon Lloyd
I'm sure it will be controversial to include a player like Brandon Lloyd on this list, but real ones will remember how impressive Lloyd was in his short time with the Denver Broncos. It was hard to include him on the list over a player like Eric Decker, but Lloyd did some things in Denver that the NFL world really hasn't seen a whole lot of, and he did it despite playing on one of the worst teams in franchise history.
In the 2010 season, Brandon Lloyd caught 77 passes for a whopping 1,448 yards and 11 touchdowns. You might be thinking to yourself, wow, that looks like a decent season. There's so much more than meets the eye. The most staggering number Lloyd posted that season was 18.8, as in yards per reception.
Only three players in NFL history have had at least 75 receptions, 1,000 yards, 18.8 yards per reception, and 10 or more touchdowns in a single season. Brandon Lloyd is the only player to do it in modern football history, although others have certainly come close. The unfortunate thing is that Lloyd's success in Denver wasn't sustained because the team became a "seller" in 2011 and traded him to the Rams, where he was again productive.
If only Lloyd could have stuck around in Denver, we might have seen him along with Eric Decker and Demaryius Thomas with Peyton Manning throwing passes.