Tim Patrick and two other Broncos who may never play for the team again
Between long-term injuries and long-term suspensions, we may never see these players with the Broncos ever again.
Jonas Griffith, Linebacker
Once seen as a promising under-the-radar player for the Broncos' defense and special teams, linebacker Jonas Griffith has dealt with injuries during his time with the team and a torn ACL this summer shut him down before the season even started.
As a result, Griffith has played in just 22 of a possible 41 total games with the team to this point and he is a guy the team will have trouble depending on as a result.
The Broncos could look completely different at inside linebacker next season, and drafting Drew Sanders this past spring was one way for the team to prepare for that. Josey Jewell and Justin Strnad will both be unrestricted free agents this offseason and Griffith himself will be a restricted free agent.
It's unlikely that the team will bring all three of those players back in 2024 and Griffith, due to his inability to be available, may be the first to be shown the door.