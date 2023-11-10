Tim Patrick and two other Broncos who may never play for the team again
Between long-term injuries and long-term suspensions, we may never see these players with the Broncos ever again.
Eyioma Uwazurike, Defensive Lineman
After a fairly quiet rookie season in 2022, hopes were high for former fourth-round pick Eyioma Uwazurike to pick it up and make an impact for the defense this season. That was all shut down when news broke that Uwazurike had been suspended for betting on games.
Not just suspended, but indefinitely suspended.
Uwazurike's case, which includes betting on Broncos games and college games while he attended Iowa State, is currently making its way through the court system. Though he will likely avoid severe punishment, jail time was on the table when the news first broke.
Once he is done with the legalities, Uwazurike, who already didn't look like a special player early on in his career, faces a tough road to get back into the league. Whether that is with the Broncos or another team remains to be seen.
Uwazurike is under contract with the Broncos through the 2025 season, but the team could choose to cut him pretty painlessly at any point and it would not be a surprise to see that happen.