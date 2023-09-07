Three worst-case scenarios for the Broncos in Week 1
By Jack Ramsey
2) Randy Gregory And The Broncos' Pass Rush No Shows
If there is one key to the Broncos defensive success in 2023, it will be within their pass rush. If the Broncos can get to the quarterback, which they figure to be able to do with a deep and talented group, the defense should be one of the better units in football.
However, if they can't, the Broncos' defense might struggle, especially with a key injury to K'Waun Williams already in the secondary. Beyond this, the Broncos are looking for a breakout year from Baron Browning, a bounce-back year from Randy Gregory, and a strong campaign from Frank Clark. If the team doesn't realize these outcomes, it could be a long year for the Broncos defensive unit and new defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.
Beyond just the optics of the Broncos pass rush failing to show up on Sunday, a quiet game from Randy Gregory could lead to some loud critics. Gregory's first year in Denver was subpar, at best. The former Cowboy missed a ton of time with an injury and was somewhat ineffective when he was on the field. Beyond that, he missed a game with a suspension for fighting with a Ram after the Broncos' Christmas Day Massacre in Los Angeles.