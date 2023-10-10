Three veterans the Broncos should keep at the deadline
By Jack Ramsey
3) Jerry Jeudy
Jeudy could go down as one of the greatest "what-if"s in Broncos history. A first round pick out of Alabama, Jeudy entered into a struggling offense that still did not have a clear identity, legitimate quarterback, or a clear vision. However, the former Alabama standout did not miss a step. He hauled in 52 passes for 856 yards his rookie season, with three going for a score. Jeudy missed a handful of games during the 2021 season, but put together his mangum opus in 2022: Jeudy went for 972 receiving yards and 40 rushing yards, crossing the 1,000 all-purpose yards for the first time in his career. Jeudy put up this season while also missing two games, making his season totals all the more impressive.
However, Jeudy's future in Denver is now in question. The wideout has been quiet through the team's first five games, bringing in just 208 yards without any scores. Jeudy missed the team's first game against the Raiders, but has been active for their other four. Jeudy's 2024 option has already been picked up, meaning he has one more year left on his deal after the completion of the 2023 season.
This could be the Broncos' last chance to capitalize on moving Jeudy, while still netting themselves a strong return. This would also give the Broncos the chance to start moving Marvin Mims Jr. into a larger role. The rookie from Oklahoma has been strong in his first five games but has been used sparingly as the team tries to get veterans like Jeudy and Courtland Sutton going in an effort to revive their season.
Expanding Mims' role would also give the front office and Sean Payton a better idea of where his role is going forward, allowing them to better understand what they need to target this spring, both in free agency and the draft.